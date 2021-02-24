REPORT: Quintez Cephus Sues The University Of Wisconsin

Former Wisconsin football star Quintez Cephus has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the University of Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the current Detroit Lions receiver is alleging that the university violated “his due process rights, violating Title IX provisions and breach of contract” when he was expelled following a Title IX investigation in 2018 after being accused of sexual assault but without being convicted of a crime. (RELATED: Quintez Cephus Acquitted Of Multiple Sexual Assault Charges)

The case went to trial, and the star receiver for the Badgers was acquitted in less than an hour of multiple sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged incident with two women. He eventually returned to the football team for one final dominant season.

The jury finds Quintez Cephus not guilty of sex crimes #WKOW pic.twitter.com/bgGbxDiEZd — Tony Galli (@galli_wkow) August 2, 2019

Wisconsin spokesman John Lucas released a statement in response to the lawsuit and said, “While we are reviewing the complaint filed by Mr. Cephus, we’re confident UW-Madison followed appropriate processes in this matter.”

One of the main issues is that Cephus’ attorneys are alleging that they’ve spoken with NFL agents and draft experts who believe their client would have been drafted higher “if not for his expulsion,” according to the same Wisconsin State Journal report.

The entire situation with Quintez Cephus is a dark mark on the University of Wisconsin, and the way it was handled was horrible.

Not only did the school expel Cephus before he was convicted of doing anything illegal, but the university also reportedly wasn’t exactly quick to let him return once he was found not guilty.

I have no idea if Cephus will win or not, but the young man was put through the ringer before being acquitted quicker than you can order a pizza.

Now, he’s with the Detroit Lions, and enjoying life with the NFL. Hopefully, the University of Wisconsin thinks a bit harder before tossing people out before they’re convicted of a crime.