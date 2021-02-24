Alaskan Governor Receives Positive COVID-19 Test

Republican Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s coronavirus test results came back positive on Wednesday, his office said in a press release.

The governor tested negative on Sunday, was feeling fine until Tuesday night but was diagnosed the following day, according to the press release. Dunleavy started quarantining on Sunday at his house after learning he was exposed to someone on Saturday who was diagnosed with the virus, according to a Monday press release. (RELATED: Health Care Worker In Alaska Hospitalized For Serious Allergic Reaction To Pfizer’s Coronavirus Vaccine)

The governor is presently experiencing mild symptoms while staying at his house, the release read.

“Because the Governor has been in quarantine during his infectious period, there are no known close contacts at this time. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink and the Governor’s attending physician are monitoring him and will provide the public with updates as needed,” the press release said.

Dunleavy, who hasn’t received the vaccine, intends to when he is qualified according to Alaska’s vaccine guidance, Jeff Turney, deputy director of communications for Dunleavy’s office said to The Hill.

Alaska has had over 55,000 COVID-19 cases and 276 virus deaths within the state, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

Dunleavy’s office told the Daily Caller News Foundation they had no further updates following the Wednesday release. Zink didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

