EXCLUSIVE: Eight Republicans Send Letter To Biden Telling Him To ‘Immediately’ Reopen Schools

Eight Republicans in Congress sent a letter Wednesday to President Joe Biden telling him that schools should “immediately” be reopened based on science, listing reasons why it is important for kids to be able to go back to school in-person.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter which was spearheaded by Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington. He was joined by Reps. Yvette Herrell, Ronny Jackson, Brian Babin, Alex Mooney, Randy Weber, Michael Cloud and Dan Bishop. In it, they say the “science is clear” and that schools need to reopen for a number of reasons, including mental and physical health.

Arrington told the Daily Caller that the Biden administration has been ignoring science and putting lives in danger by not reopening schools.

“The Biden Administration has repeatedly changed their stance on reopening schools, blatantly ignoring the science from their own doctors and health advisors that supports reopening schools immediately,” Arrington said when asked about the letter. “As the Biden Administration jeopardizes the lives of an entire generation of American students, the pandemic lockdown continues to impede students’ academic success, damage their mental health, and disrupt their entire support system, especially for the most vulnerable. President Biden should listen to parents and follow the science – schools should reopen immediately.”

READ THE LETTER HERE:

Biden’s plan for reopening schools calls for “most” schools to have in-person learning “at least” one day a week by Biden’s 100th day in office, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced in a briefing in early February. Psaki also said schools do not need to be in-person full time to be considered “open.” (RELATED: White House Clarifies School Plan, Wants ‘Most’ Schools In-Person 1 Day A Week)

Biden later said that the one day per week school plan was a “mistake in communication.”

Psaki also said that Biden’s plan for reopening K-8 schools calls on Congress to provide $130 billion in funding for more testing at schools and to improve safety protocols for coronavirus.

The Biden plan does not mention a plan for high schools, only K-8.