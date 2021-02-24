Sheep Named ‘Baarack’ With Over 75 Pounds Of Fleece Finally Gets A Haircut

A wild sheep that now goes by the name Baarack received a haircut — and lost 75 pounds in the process.

Baarack was found and reported to Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary near Melbourne in Australia, according to Tuesday Reuters report. Kyle Behrend of the animal sanctuary told Reuters the sheep was probably owned by someone at some point, but had been wild for many years.

‘Sheep need to be shorn at least annually otherwise the fleece continues to grow and grow, as happened here,’ said Behrend. After his much-needed shearing, Baarack’s fleece weighed in at 35.4 kilograms pic.twitter.com/XrBRnwcN4z — Reuters (@Reuters) February 24, 2021

"It would appear Baarack was once an owned sheep," Behrend said. "He had at one time been ear-tagged, however these appear to have been torn out by the thick matted fleece around his face."

The shearing resulted in more than 75 pounds of fleece being removed, Reuters reported.

“Sheep need to be shorn at least annually otherwise the fleece continues to grow and grow, as happened here,” Behrend said.

Behrend said Baarack was underweight and claimed the sheep could barely see due to the fleece surrounding his face.

“Whilst his hooves were in great condition from running over the rocks in the forest, he was in a bit of a bad way,” Behrend said. “He was underweight, and due to all of the wool around his face he could barely see.”

Behrend said it “all goes to show what incredibly resilient and brave animals sheep really are and we could not love them any more if we tried.”

This isn’t the first time a domestic sheep has been found in the wild and shorn of a monstrous hairdo — another sheep from Australia lost 89 pounds with one shearing.