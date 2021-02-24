Texas A&M Plans On Having A Full Football Stadium For The 2021 Season

Texas A&M wants a packed stadium this upcoming football season.

The Aggies and every other major team in America had to limit or completely ban attendance during the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like momentum is shifting towards lots of fans returning. At the very least, that’s what the Aggies are preparing for. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Our approach as we sit here today on February the 23rd is that we will operate at full capacity, that we’ll have full stadiums. We’ll have the full experience. We’ll have the Aggie band back on the field. We’ll do all the things that we normally do,” athletic director Ross Bjork said during a recent Facebook Live town hall meeting, according to The Eagle.

I sincerely hope that the Aggies and every school in America has packed stadiums in 2020 if it’s possible to do so.

Why wouldn’t we want packed stadiums if it’s possible? Who could be against that?

We were robbed of a full football experience in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s about damn time we get it back.

It sounds like that’s exactly what the Aggies intend to do. Personally, I’m praying they succeed.

