Tiger Woods ‘Awake’ And ‘Responsive’ Following Surgery After Roll-Over Car Crash, Statement Says

Tiger Woods is “awake” and “responsive” after being involved in a single-car accident early Tuesday morning.

Woods underwent a surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle, according to a statement shared on the pro golfer’s Twitter account.

“He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room,” the statement read. “Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding.” (RELATED: Tiger Woods Showed No Immediate Signs Of Impairment After Rollover Crash, Deputies Say)

“There are no further updates at this time and we continue to thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family,” the statement said.

Woods crashed near the Rancho Pales Verdes neighborhood in Los Angeles, Yahoo! News reported. He was reportedly on his way to film for a TV show at a nearby country club. Woods sustained non-life threatening injuries in the car accident.

A deputy, who spoke with Woods following his extraction from the vehicle, said during a press conference Tuesday that the golfer was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and it likely saved his life.