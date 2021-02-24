REPORT: Tiger Woods Almost Crashed Into ‘Grown-ish’ Director’s Vehicle Before Roll-Over Crash

Pro golfer Tiger Woods reportedly almost crashed into a “Grown-ish” director’s vehicle before his roll-over accident Tuesday morning.

“Grown-ish” crew member Oliver Konteh confirmed to TMZ that the unidentified director showed up to set claiming Woods almost hit his car.

Tiger Woods allegedly almost hit another driver, who just so happened to be the director of Grown-ish, before his near-fatal car accident on Tuesday, February 23.https://t.co/M73xQOeUbu — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) February 24, 2021

“He was like, ‘Yeah, you know what? I almost got in an accident with f*cking Tiger Woods. He almost hit me,'” Koneth told the outlet. (RELATED: Tiger Woods ‘Awake’ And ‘Responsive’ Following Surgery After Roll-Over Car Crash, Statement Says)

“I didn’t even believe him, to be honest with you,” Konteh continued. “That’s what we heard. It was early in the morning. Everyone’s kind of tired. Plus, it’s also Tiger Woods, that’s a well known name.”

Woods suffered leg injuries after driving off the road near Rancho Pales Verdes neighborhood in Los Angeles, Yahoo! News reported. He was reportedly on his way to film for a TV show at a nearby country club when he crashed his vehicle.

Deputies claimed Woods was conscious when they arrived on scene and had to be removed from the vehicle using an axe and other tools.

A deputy, who spoke with Woods following his extraction from the vehicle, said during a press conference Tuesday that the golfer was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and it likely saved his life.