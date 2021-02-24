Tiger Woods Isn’t Facing Charges After Horrible Car Crash

Tiger Woods won’t face criminal charges after getting into a terrible Tuesday car crash.

According to TMZ, Sheriff Alex Villanueva addressed the media Wednesday, and said the situation is being treated as an “accident.” When asked if he’d be hit with a reckless driving charge, Villanueva said the star golfer wouldn’t be. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also reiterated that there’s no proof whatsoever that Woods was impaired at the time of the accident Tuesday morning when his car rolled over in Los Angeles County. That means charges likely aren’t coming down the pipeline.

This is a terrible accident, and there’s not really much else that needs to be said about it when it comes to the legal questions surrounding the situation.

Judging from Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s comments, it seems like the police aren’t concerned at all about whether or not Woods was doing anything illegal.

They seem convinced it was truly just a horrific accident.

Now, Woods has to start his incredibly long road to recovery after shattering the fibula and tibia bones in his right leg.

Playing golf shouldn’t even be anywhere near his focus. He just needs to worry about getting healthy.

A tribute to Tiger Woods at St. Andrews today. (????: @RLOIII) pic.twitter.com/RNnL2cY47f — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 24, 2021

We’re all pulling for Tiger. That much is for sure.