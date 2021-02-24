UCLA Dismisses Runner Chris Weiland After He’s Allegedly Recorded Saying The N-Word

Chris Weiland is no longer a member of the UCLA track and field team.

According to TMZ, Weiland was allegedly recorded on a phone call complaining about a woman being with another man, and it sounds like the other man involved is black. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point in the audio, Weiland allegedly said, “When she says she doesn’t want to get back together, why do you think? It’s because she wants to be with this f**king fa**ot who has no future. She’s going to be with a stupid ni**er who’s going to be in community college all his life.”

Weiland later allegedly says that he’ll “beat the f**k out of” the unnamed male he thinks his female friend cheated with. You can listen to the alleged audio below. It’s pretty brutal.

@UCLAAthletics @UCLATrack_Field As a Black student-athlete alumni that has stood diligently against racism and bigotry in all forms, I am APPALLED that this behavior is not only being excused, but covered up by your departments. To allow Chris Weiland to continue to (1/) pic.twitter.com/aC596U71bv — Kai (@hiyakaiya) February 22, 2021

participate in competition and maintain his enrollment at @UCLA is a stark contrast to the values that UCLA and your department claim to uphold. Allowing this behavior to go unpunished is a clear message to your Black students and student-athletes about your stance on racism (2/ pic.twitter.com/p5Me4De23V — Kai (@hiyakaiya) February 22, 2021

To make matters even worse, Weiland also allegedly sent a text message containing the n-word as well.

and hate. I am disgusted by the inaction exhibited by the administration, and the continued trauma you are putting your Black students and student-athletes through by not . DO BETTER. This is precisely why I kneeled for 3 years ON CAMPUS. @UCLAAthletics @UCLATrack_Field pic.twitter.com/JPtWkNA2su — Kai (@hiyakaiya) February 22, 2021

Following the release of the alleged audio and text messages, which have gone mega-viral, UCLA director for track and field/cross country Avery Anderson announced that Weiland has been dismissed from the program.

It’s interesting to note that Anderson claimed to have known about the incident for several months, but was hoping it could be a teachable moment.

Statement from Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Avery Anderson. pic.twitter.com/jcswkcjTDJ — UCLA Track & Field (@UCLATrack_Field) February 23, 2021

Here’s some free advice for everyone out there reading this, and I hope you take it. Getting upset in relationships happens. It’s part of life, and nobody will knock you for being angry.

You know what isn’t acceptable? Dropping a hard n-bomb and threatening to beat a guy up. In this day and age, it’s smart to assume everything you say might get out there.

If you’re dumb enough to use insanely racist language, then you’re going to have to suffer the consequences.

Hopefully, Weiland does some serious growing up and learns that his behavior was completely unacceptable. If you find yourself saying or doing racist things, then it’s time for a hard look in the mirror.