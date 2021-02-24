Joy Behar Backpedals After Calling For Tucker Carlson To Be ‘Tied Up And Put In A Corner’

Joy Behar backpedaled Wednesday after calling for Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be “tied up and put in a corner somewhere,” insisting that she did not advocate violence of any kind.

Behar, who joined her “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin in mocking Carlson, suggested that he needed to be sent somewhere “so we never hear from him again.” (RELATED: ‘Get The Straitjacket Ready’: Joy Behar Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Lethal’ For Republicans And ‘Democrats Will Be In Charge Forever’)

WATCH:

“You have Tucker Carlson on television last night saying that there was no evidence of white supremacists at the riot. Well, the evidence was clear at the riot, at the insurrection,” Hostin said, mentioning Confederate flags and a black police officer who had been subjected to racial slurs. “I was disgusted by what Tucker Carlson said. How dare he say there was no evidence of white supremacy there? There was evidence everywhere.”

“Tucker Carlson needs to be, you know, tied up and put in the corner somewhere so we never hear from him again,” Behar added, pivoting to attack Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson as well.

“I have a couple of questions. It’s, like, there’s no logic to what he’s saying, Ron. Why would liberals disguise themselves as Trump supporters to protest an election they just won? And according to him, Nancy Pelosi planned death threats against herself and then she broke into her own office to pose for selfies,” Behar continued. “None of this makes sense. He’s making Marjorie Taylor Greene look normal, this guy.”

Behar went on to say that Johnson was the “perfect face” for the Republican Party moving forward, saying that he threw out conspiracy theories in the hopes that people would fall for them. (RELATED: ‘Confirmation Bias Is A Helluva Drug’: CNN’s John Avlon Criticizes Ron Johnson Over ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Aired At Capitol Riot Hearing)

As the segment wrapped, however, Behar interrupted to make a correction. “I do not mean to imply that anything harmful should happen to Tucker Carlson,” she said. “I just want him to stop saying stupid things. That’s all. So let me just get that straight. I don’t want to be perceived as someone who is violent in any way. I’m not.”