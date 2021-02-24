‘You Could Wear Him To The Beach’: Greg Gutfeld Criticizes Dr. Fauci As ‘Such A Flip-Flop’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld mocked Dr. Anthony Fauci during Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Five,” referring to him as “a flip-flop.”

Gutfeld shared several clips of Fauci giving a series of conflicting recommendations, arguing that Fauci had changed his story more times than “a suspect on Columbo.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Over Dr. Fauci’: Meghan McCain Says Biden Admin Should ‘Put Someone Else In Place That Maybe Does Understand Science’)

WATCH:

“If you know one thing about me is that I follow the science, wherever the science goes, I am there,” Gutfeld began. “If it heads to the bar I will follow it and buy it a shot. If it says, ‘Room 110 and bring the whip,’ I’ll be there in a mask. But if you follow the science and think it’s always Dr. Fauci you will be chasing your tail like a beagle with OCD. The man changes his story more often than a suspect on ‘Columbo.'”

Gutfeld aired a clip of Fauci’s recommendations changing over time, going from telling people there was no need for masks to suggesting that two masks would be better than one.

“Maybe three. You could wear Fauci on the beach, he’s such a flip-flop,” Gutfeld continued. “But it’s not his fault. Science changes. And as we learn more, we don’t ignore new facts. That would be stupid … The dumbest lie ever made was ‘The science is settled,’ and Fauci’s right to say what he thinks is right for that moment, he’s not blinded by science, just spotlights.”

Gutfeld went on to quote Fox News political analyst Brit Hume, who pointed out the fact that Fauci’s job was to fight the virus rather than address the broader issues that came along with the pandemic.

We let epidemiologists, whose only job is to fight the virus, dominate policy decisions with effects far beyond their field of expertise. Huge mistake. https://t.co/eMQbU7sURx — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 24, 2021

“It’s an interesting point, he’s got one lane, the problem is when he’s asked to comment outside that lane,” Gutfeld concluded.