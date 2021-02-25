10 Must-Have Camping and Survival Essentials

Spring just around the corner. And you know what that means! It’s time to start preparing for those upcoming camping trips! For many of us, camping can be a fantastic bonding experience with family and friends. With that being said, a successful camping trip means having the right tools and accessories. That’s why we’ve rounded up 10 camping and survival tools to make your camping trips ones to remember! Be sure to check them out below:

This Amazon Choice product is inflatable and compact. This sleeping mat is made from waterproof, camping-grade nylon, making it resistant to extreme wear-and-tear. When you’re done sleeping or relaxing and want to pack up your campsite, this mat deflates to the size of a water bottle! That’s pretty incredible, actually.

Get it here for just $39.55!

If you love camping but can’t stand the hot weather, this product is certainly worth the investment. All you have to do is hang this product from the ceiling of your tent and voila! You have a bright, LED light and a fan to keep you cool during the day and while you sleep.

Get it here for only $17.99!

This microfiber towel can be used to wick moisture from your body, dry off after a swim in the lake, or soak up messes. It even comes with a compact carrying case so you can easily store it in your backpack.

Get it here for just $11.99!

This product is dual purpose. Not only does it act as an emergency blanket, but it can be transformed into a survival shelter! Made from extra-thick, puncture-proof material, you’ll be provided with ultimate protection from the outside elements. Weighing only 4.1 oz, simply store it in your glove box or trunk. Talk about a little product with a big purpose!

Get it here for only $19.95.

This headlamp was designed for any adventure in any type of weather. This headlamp comes in a pack of two. To get your headlamp up and running, simply put in AAA batteries! You’ll find this product to shine bright above all others, literally!

Get it here for just $13.99!

Matches or your usual gas station lighters won’t cut it out in the wild. What if it’s windy and you can’t light the matches? What if your lighter has run out of fluid? Then what? That’s where the TG Plasma Lighter comes in. This lighter is flameless. Yup, you heard me. You may be asking how that’s possible. Well, this little gadget uses an electric dual arc lighting system that is USB rechargeable. On one charge, you’ll be able to use it 300 times. That’s incredible!

Get it here for just $15.99!

If you’re a family of four and are looking for a tent that will fit all of you comfortably, look no further. This tent has six mesh “windows” so you can see your surroundings without ever having to leave your tent. Setting up this product could not be any easier. Simply just pop up the ceiling and sides of the tent. It practically snaps together!

Get it here for only $264.98!

LifeStraws function as a water filter for any after source in the wild. If you’re in an emergency situation, you absolutely need access to fresh, clean water. It’s an essential you cannot live without. This straw removes 99.99% of harmful bacteria from water sources that otherwise may be considered undrinkable. The water filter embedded within this gadget will provide you with 792 fresh gallons of water.

Get a pack of three life-saving straws here for only $49.95!

Finally, enjoy the coziness of a quilt without the added weight! Made from tough nylon and naturally sustainable down, this blanket is fully compressible into its carry case. You deserve to travel without the added weight in your backpack. Here is your opportunity!

Get it here for as low as $67.00!

Safety and protection are priceless. With your purchase, you’ll receive an emergency blanket, a window breaker, a 7-in-1 spork, a wire saw, a paracord bracelet, a tactical knife and pen, a fire starter, a water bottle clip, and a saber card. This kit is sturdy enough to be thrown into your car or stashed in your desk without any wear-and-tear.

Get yours when you click here for just $36.99! That’s a huge discount!

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.