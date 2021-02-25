Bleacher Report Says Wisconsin’s Fate Depends On The Development Of Graham Mertz

Bleacher Report thinks Wisconsin’s fate rides and dies with quarterback Graham Mertz.

The popular sports publication released a list over everything playoff contenders need to do to take things to another level in 2021, and it all comes down to quarterback for Wisconsin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bleacher Report wrote in part:

With a stout defense, a promising group of young receivers and a running back corps led by freshman Jalen Berger, there are a lot of reasons to like the Badgers’ upside. But Mertz has to take care of the football and finish the deal. He needs to develop significantly between ’20 and ’21. If he does, big things await.

I 100% agree with Bleacher Report. Wisconsin is loaded with talent and we have all the necessary pieces in order to push for a title.

However, we had no consistency on offense in 2020, and Mertz’s failing to live up the hype at times was part of the reason why.

He played so damn good to open the season and was also respectable against Michigan. Then, the wheels fell off down the stretch.

If the Badgers want to have a shot at a title in 2021, Mertz has to be the guy we all know he can be. He has a huge arm, natural instincts and can make all the plays.

He just needs to get more consistent. If he does that, the Badgers are going to be a serious problem in 2021.