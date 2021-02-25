Illegal Immigrant Pleads Guilty For Trafficking Fentanyl, Illegal Ammo Possession After Unlawful Re-Entry Into The U.S.

A previously deported Dominican national pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry into the United States and fentanyl trafficking Wednesday in a federal court in Providence.

Franklin Carlos Soto, 33, admitted to selling roughly 50 grams of fentanyl for $2,500 on Jun. 9 and Jun. 18 to an individual whom he would also sell 25 grams of fentanyl on Jun. 25, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

The U.S. had deported Soto earlier in Aug. 2016 after he was arrested twice for drug trafficking. (RELATED: Biden’s Deportation Freeze Blocked By Trump-Appointed Judge)

During the Jun 9. transaction in Soto’s home, the person who bought fentanyl from Soto saw him take the substance from a bigger bag of what is suspected to be fentanyl, according to information brought before the court. Soto also allegedly told the person he had sold 800 grams the day before and allegedly offered to sell crack cocaine when planning for a Jun. 25 fentanyl delivery, according to the DOJ release.

While raiding Soto’s residence and a second residence in Province that Soto used as a storehouse, as part of a search warrant, agents of the Rhode Island FBI Safe Street Task Force found and seized about 136 grams of fentanyl and one loaded 9mm ammo clip, according to the DOJ.

Law-enforcement arrested Soto the same day and took his fingerprints and confirmed he had been deported four years earlier.

Prior to his arrest, Soto had been living under the fake identity of Luis E. Sanchezsoto, the press release stated. When he had encountered the Rhode Island State Police earlier on Jan. 2020, he used this false identity to identify himself, and even showed the cops a Dominican Republic driver’s license with the pseudonym.

Soto plead guilty to three counts of distributing fentanyl, possessing fentanyl with the intention of distribution, possessing ammunition as an illegal immigrant, and illegal re-entry. He is expected to receive his sentence May. 13.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued an immigration detainer against Soto.