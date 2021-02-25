Man Turns Himself In To Police After Shooting Naked Man Carrying Bible While Knocking On Doors

A man who shot a naked man carrying a bible and knocking on doors in southern Florida turned himself in to police, numerous sources reported.

Pembroke Pines Police were responding to several 911 calls reporting a naked man walking around and knocking on doors Wednesday morning, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Residents say a naked man who was shot in Pembroke Pines had been running around their complex with a Bible and was knocking on doors and pointing to his genitals while asking, “You want some of this?” He’s now in critical condition. https://t.co/SS6co6dKsE pic.twitter.com/86gpltU3NY — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) February 24, 2021

“He was knocking on doors and when you open it he was like, ‘You want some of this?’ pointing to his private area,” Destiny Williams, a resident of the apartment complex where the man was knocking on doors, said, according to the Sun Sentinel. Williams said the man had knocked on her door only 15 minutes before being shot. (RELATED: Police Search For Man Who Stole Girlfriend’s Old Engagement Ring To Propose To Another Girlfriend)

“That was crazy,” she said.

While police were on their way to the apartment complex, they received additional 911 calls reporting a shooting at around 8:45 a.m. One of the callers said he had just shot the man, police reportedly said.

“He wanted to surrender himself to police,” Pembroke Pines Major Al Xiques told the Sun Sentinel. “He was detained by police and is being questioned.”

When they arrived at the scene, the naked man was on the ground bleeding, and fire rescue determined he had been shot. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The identities of the man who was shot and the confessed shooter have not yet been released.