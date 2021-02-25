Grandma Tackles Alleged Purse Snatcher And Takes Him To The Ground In Security Footage

An Australian grandma appeared to handle an alleged purse snatcher with ease as she was spotted tackling him to the ground in security footage.

In the video shared Thursday by Fox News on Instagram, we see footage from the Queensland Police Service of the woman appearing to have her bag snatched by a man near a parking lot. (RELATED: Mother Obliterates Alleged Peeper In Wild Video)

The man then takes off on foot with the grandmother not far behind as she runs to catch him.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews)

As the clip noted, the man didn’t get very far after the woman managed to grab the would-be-purse snatcher by the collar of his shirt and throw him to the ground. (RELATED: Bear Casually Hangs Out During A Picnic In Wild Video)

At one point in a longer clip posted on YouTube, we see the grandma being dragged by the man across the parking lot as the two struggled on the ground.

WATCH:

But in the end, we see the woman throw a shoe at the man as she stands up with her purse in tow and the alleged purse snatcher can be seen with a ripped shirt getting into a parked vehicle nearby.