REPORT: Johnny Manziel Will Miss The Final Regular Season FCF Game After ‘Emergency Dental Surgery’

Johnny Manziel reportedly won’t be on the field this weekend in the FCF when the Zappers play the Wild Aces.

According to TMZ, Manziel needed “emergency dental surgery” Wednesday, and he had to go back to Arizona to get it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the hope is that he’ll be able to return for the March 6 FCF playoff game after being out for the regular season finale this Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Controlled Football (@fcfl)

Manziel just can’t seem to catch a break these days! One day, he’s out there balling in the FCF and the next he needs emergency dental surgery.

Whenever he builds a little momentum, things just seem to go wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Controlled Football (@fcfl)

It will be fascinating to see if anyone pays attention to the Fan Controlled Football league without Manziel being on the field.

TMZ reported that he’s going to be in the booth, but we all know that’s not the same. Fans want to see him play.

They’re not tuning in for his commentary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Controlled Football (@fcfl)

Hopefully, Manziel is back to business as usual starting March 6. Trust me, it’s what the fans want to see.