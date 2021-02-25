Editorial

Josh Gordon Hints That He’s Trying To Play In The Fan Controlled Football League

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
It sounds like Josh Gordon is trying to get into Fan Controlled Football.

According to Outkick, the NFL receiver, who is currently suspended, asked fans on Twitter if they’d watch him play in the FCF for the Zappers with Johnny Manziel. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Manziel and Gordon were teammates several years ago on the Browns. The tweet has since been deleted, but not before Johnny Football chimed in that it needed to get done!

As someone who has watched some FCF action the past two weekends, it’s a lot more entertaining than I expected it to be, and it’s been great seeing the Texas A&M Heisman winner back on the field.

Is it great football? No. Is it fun football? Absolutely.

If the FCF can add Josh Gordon, then they’d have some serious star power. Gordon would be far and away the most talented guy on the field.

He doesn’t have the same name recognition as Manziel, but he was a legit NFL star once upon a time.

 

Hopefully, Gordon to the Zappers happens because that’d be a ton of fun to watch.