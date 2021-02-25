JuJu Smith-Schuster Says He Wants To Spend His Whole Career With The Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to retire as a member of the team.

The star receiver is about to hit free agency, but it doesn't sound like he has any plans to leave the team that helped make him one of the best players in the league.

“At the end of the day, I want to have my legacy in Pittsburgh and retire there,” JuJu told TMZ in a recent video.

Well, this should help Steelers fans breathe a bit easier. There’s been some chatter about what JuJu intends to do, but it sounds like he’s already made his decision.

The man wants to remain with the Steelers until his last snap of football.

The question now is whether or not the Steelers will be able to hand him the necessary bag of money to keep him in Pittsburgh.

He’s damn sure not going to come cheap and the team already has cap issues they’re working out with Big Ben.

Yet, I’m confident they’ll get the job. I’d be shocked if he’s suited up and playing anywhere else in 2021.