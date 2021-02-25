Kyrie Irving Wants The NBA To Make Kobe Bryant The League’s Logo

Kyrie Irving thinks Kobe Bryant should be the NBA’s logo.

The Brooklyn Nets star posted an Instagram photo of the legendary Lakers guard as the logo late Wednesday afternoon, and captioned it, “Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyrie (Kaire) (@kyrieirving)

To make the situation even more interesting, Jerry West, who the current logo is modeled after, appeared on ESPN afterwards and endorsed the idea.

Kyrie wants the NBA logo to change from Jerry West to Kobe Bryant. We’ve had Jerry on The Jump and asked him about the logo; he said he’s perfectly happy to cede it to someone else… pic.twitter.com/D2CTs3qQWv — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 24, 2021

I might be in the minority here, but I don’t really think the logo needs to change. If it does, then it should go generic.

Kobe Bryant was a great player who won five rings, and the death of him and his daughter was absolutely tragic in early 2020. However, I’m not sure we should base decisions on whether or not we’re feeling emotional.

There was chatter about doing this right after his death, and it never happened. That was honestly probably for the best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant)

If the league changes the logo to Kobe Bryant, then what will happen in 20 years if another player dies in tragic fashion?

Does the logo just keep changing whenever there’s a guy who does before should? It’s a slippery slope.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant)

Keep the logo as it is or make it generic.