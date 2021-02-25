Cemetery Employee Killed After Grave Collapses On Him

A cemetery worker in Long Island, New York, was killed Thursday morning after a grave collapsed on him, according to police.

Rodwin Allicock, 42, was working at the bottom of a 7-foot deep grave at Washington Memorial Park when the grave collapsed on him around 8:30 a.m., according to a press release from Suffolk County Police obtained by the Daily Caller.

Allicock was “leveling out the bottom of a grave when the grave collapsed on him,” which trapped him under dirt, a police officer said, according to Newsday.

Long Island cemetery worker killed as grave collapses on him https://t.co/yCS9LYOH5n pic.twitter.com/2NTGX3Yaq4 — New York Post (@nypost) February 25, 2021

His co-workers tried to dig him out but were unsuccessful in their attempts, according to the Suffolk County Police.

Police, Suffolk County Fire Rescue coordinators, and representatives from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works as well as other local fire stations responded to the incident, police said. (RELATED: Two Men Arrested For Stealing Military Remains From Cemetery For ‘Religious Practices,’ Police Say)

Allicock was pronounced dead on the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Center, according to police.

Investigators were seen at the cemetery following the incident, according to NBC New York. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident, according to police.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Washington Memorial Park but did not receive a response at the time of publication.