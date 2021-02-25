A Major ESPN Star Will Host The NFL Draft

A major ESPN star is reportedly on deck to host the 2021 National Football League Draft.

Mike Greenberg will reportedly be replacing Trey Wingo as the host of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage this year, sources told OutKick on Thursday.

Simulcast of the draft on the ABC network will be done by Rece Davis and the rest of the College GameDay crew, the outlet reported.

Breaking: Mike Greenberg to host NFL Draft on ESPN:https://t.co/bFFJlYQ2RE — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) February 25, 2021

Back in Sept. 2020, Outkick reported that Greenberg and Steve Levy were two names being floated as possible replacements for Wingo for the airing of the draft. (RELATED: NFL Draft Expert Charley Casserly Has Justin Fields Sliding All The Way To Number 24)

Greenberg is currently the host of a sports radio show that airs daily and an ESPN+ betting series called “Bettor Days with Mike Greenberg.” He is also the co-host of the ESPN TV show “Get Up,” along with Jalen Rose and Laura Rutledge.

The draft this year will kick off Thursday, Apr. 29, and run through Saturday, May 1.