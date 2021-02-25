MLS Player Jonathan Suarez-Cortes Arrested On Sexual Battery Charge

Major League Soccer player Jonathan Suarez-Cortes has been arrested in Florida.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Orlando City SC player and his brother Rafael were arrested and booked Tuesday night into the Osceola County Jail on charges of sexual battery. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: Orlando City Soccer player Jonathan Suárez-Cortes & his brother were booked into the Osceola County Jail for sexual assault. They are being held without bond. Jonathan recently became a part of the team. @MyNews13 @SpecSports360 #News13Osceola @JonAlba @OsceolaSheriff pic.twitter.com/FLjDUlzgpo — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) February 24, 2021

According to the police affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, Suarez-Cortes and his brother allegedly brought two women back to their apartment after meeting them at TopGolf. The women initially engaged in consensual sex with Jonathan before he invited his brother “in on the fun,” and the woman then wanted the sexual encounter to end, according to the police.

Orlando Soccer Club player, Jonathan Suarez-Cortes, now behind bars at the Osceola County Jail. Deputies got a sexual assault report on Monday. They later identified Suarez-Cortes as a suspect. More details live at 6 and 6:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/ZoPEWuflMU — Treasure Roberts (@TRobertsTV) February 24, 2021

The two brothers allegedly continued to engaged in sexual acts with the woman against her will. The woman eventually left, went to the police and identified the two men from their Instagram pages. They’ve now both been charged with second-degree felony sexual battery, and Jonathan’s passport has been taken away while he’s out on bail.

Jonathan has also been suspended from the MLS until further notice, according to the same report.

Press conference happening right now. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is speaking about Orlando City Soccer player Jonathan Suárez-Cortes and his brother who were arrested last night. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola @OrlandoCitySC @OsceolaSheriff @SpecSports360 pic.twitter.com/qk3yjHHcT0 — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) February 24, 2021

Obviously this is a very serious situation, and both men have the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Having said that this is a very situation and the charges facing these two men are second-degree felonies. It’s about as serious as it can get.

Now, it’s time for the court system to work itself out. Keep checking back for more details as we have them.