NYPD Chief Retiring, Will Be Replaced With First Black Chief Of Detectives

New York Police Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison will be appointed as the NYPD chief of police following Terence Monahan’s upcoming retirement, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Harrison was appointed as the first black chief of detectives at the NYPD in December 2019, according to the Post. He joined the department in 1992, starting at the Precinct in Astoria before moving on to the Brooklyn and Bronx station houses.

Harrison previously served as the executive officer of the 47th Precinct and as a commanding officer in the 28th and 32nd precincts, the Post reported. He spent time in the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau, became the chief of patrol and was later promoted as the chief of detectives.

Congrats to Chief Rodney Harrison who will now serve as the Chief of @NYPDDetectives, and to Chief Fausto Pichardo on his promotion to @NYPDChiefPatrol. Their knowledge of #NeighborhoodPolicing & #PrecisionPolicing will help lead the NYPD and NYC to new crime-fighting successes. pic.twitter.com/cgZ7MVEd7w — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) December 4, 2019

Monahan held the department’s highest-ranking uniform position for over three years and oversaw more than 36,000 law enforcement officials, the Post reported. He earned a reputation of being tough and joined the NYPD in 1982. (RELATED: Report: NYPD Chief Says DA Won’t Prosecute Officers For Breaking Chokehold Ban)

Monahan received criticism for how NYPD officers responded to protests and their treatment of demonstrators, the Daily Caller reported. The department was sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly using excessive force against peaceful protesters.

The NYPD did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.