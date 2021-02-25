NFL Draft Expert Charley Casserly Has Justin Fields Sliding All The Way To Number 24

NFL draft expert Charley Casserly thinks Justin Fields is going to slide way down in the first round.

Casserly released his first mock draft Thursday and he has the former Ohio State superstar going 24th over all the Steelers.

Yes, Casserly has one of the best quarterbacks we’ve seen at the college level in the past decade dropping all the way to 24.

This is one of the most whacked out predictions that I’ve ever seen in a mock draft. There’s a very real chance Fields goes in the top four.

Yet, Casserly wants us to believe he’s going to drop all the way to 24. Is he out of his damn mind? There’s no chance he drops that low.

There’s a better chance I’m married to a super model by the time the draft rolls around than there is that Fields drops out of the top 10.

It’d be shocking if he went as low as 15. That would be absolutely stunning. The idea of him dropping to the last handful of picks in the first round is laughable.

It’s 100% absolutely not going to happen. Fields is going in the top 10, and I’d bet a ton of money on it.