REPORT: The NHL Has A Season-Low 8 Players On The League’s Coronavirus List

The NHL appears to currently be doing a great job at handling coronavirus.
According to Outkick, the league had only eight players remaining on the NHL's coronavirus list as of Tuesday night.
That’s the lowest number of the season for the NHL.
As I’ve been saying since last summer, it is 100% possible to play sports during the coronavirus pandemic. Does it require a little extra work? Without a doubt but it can absolutely get done, and the NHL is proving that fact.
It’s now nearly the end of February 2021, and sports are thriving all over America. It’s just the latest reminder that the people trying to cancel sports were 100% wrong.
The NHL has several hundred players in the league spread out all over America and Canada, and the league has a total of eight guys on the COVID list.
While it’s not 100% perfect, it’s still very respectable.
So, let’s hope everything keeps rolling forward because we need sports to happen!