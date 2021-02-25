Roger Goodell Says The NFL Will Keep Virtual Meetings

It sounds like the NFL will have some permanent changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the pandemic hit, the NFL made a lot of changes, and one of the most notable was that meetings and offseason training went virtual. Well, don’t expect the league to ever go back to the old ways. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Virtual meetings have now become standard in the NFL; we are not going to have as much (in-person) meetings when we get back. I think technology is something we have embraced and will make us better,” commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

I think we’re going to be seeing this in a lot of industries moving forward. Businesses in many different sectors have found that there’s really no need to be in an office.

If things can be done virtually, then they should be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

It’s just easier for everyone involved, it gives people more freedom and it’s more efficient because you’re not traveling all over the place.

Now, will teams try to figure out a way to stop players from tricking them during conditioning like Gronk did with the Bucs? I’m sure they will, but that’s a minor issue to figure out.

During offseason workouts, Gronk would spend a day recording himself running sprints in different shirts. Then he sent in the videos on different days. Legendary finesse ???? (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/xZ2hKuACmT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2021

Some of you reading this might not like to hear it, but this is our new normal. I don’t think we’ll ever fully go back to the way things were before coronavirus. People have found out that being virtual has some serious advantages with very few downsides.