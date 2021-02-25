‘It’s Monstrous’: Rose McGowan Backs Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Sexual Harassment Accuser

Actress Rose McGowan gave her support to the woman who accused Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment in an interview published Thursday by Fox News.

Lindsey Boylan, a former staffer for Cuomo, first accused the governor of sexual harassment in a December tweet thread and went on to detail her accusations in a post published Wednesday on Medium.

Rose McGowan backs @NYGovCuomo accuser, calls for probe into ‘monstrous’ claims https://t.co/6uWYJfQjHD — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 25, 2021

“I completely stand by Lindsey Boylan,” McGowan told Fox News. “Its truth leaks from every word on the screen that she wrote. She, none of us, should endure what she endured. If they’re doing it to her, what are they doing to constituents? What is he going to do to what he considers the little people? It’s monstrous.” (RELATED: Cuomo Denies Allegation That He Kissed, Harassed Former Staffer)

McGowan, an alleged victim of Harvey Weinstein, called Cuomo’s reported actions “egregious” and “disgusting” in the age of the #MeToo movement.

“The fact that [Cuomo] was still doing it after the Weinstein allegations and during the #MeToo movement is egregious and disgusting,” McGowan told Fox. “It just shows the level of sociopathy that those at the highest levels of power have.”

Boylan said that the governor kissed her without her consent during a one-on-one briefing. The former staffer worked for Cuomo from March 2015 until October 2018, according to the New York Post. She is now running for Manhattan borough president, as previously reported.

Cuomo’s office denied the allegations made by Boylan in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“As we said before, Ms. Boylan’s claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false,” the governor’s press secretary, Caitlin Girouard, said in a statement.