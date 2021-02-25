New Security Footage Shows Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Being Shot And Dogs Stolen

New security footage allegedly shows Lady Gaga’s dog walker being shot and two people stealing two of her French Bulldogs.

In the clip posted Thursday by TMZ, a black-and-white video from a neighbor’s home shows Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, out with the pups when a white car pulled up alongside them. Two men jump out to grab the dogs.

Warning. The attached video is graphic in nature.

WATCH:

Screaming and yelling can be heard in the video as Fisher appears to be fighting to keep the dogs from being taken. One man tells Fisher to “give it up.” (RELATED: Lady Gaga’s Dogs Stolen After Dog Walker Shot, Policy Say. Superstar Singer Offering $500,000 Reward)

One man then holds the Fisher while the other appears to raise a gun to Fisher’s chest. The sound of a gunshot goes off, and Fisher drops to the sidewalk.

Two of the dogs are grabbed while Fisher screams for help, yelling that he had “been shot” and was “bleeding out” of his chest. The third pup managed to escape and approaches Fisher.

The pop star has offered $500,000 for any information regarding the shooter and stolen dogs, Koji and Gustav, who were taken while she was in Italy, as previously reported.