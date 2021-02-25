South Dakota AG Denies Knowing Victim’s Glasses Were On Car Floor After He Claimed He Hit A Deer

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg denied seeing a pair of glasses on his floor that belonged to the victim that he fatally struck while driving, according to newly-released footage from his interrogation.

South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) released recordings of Ravnsborg’s questioning regarding the fatal Sept. 12 crash that left Joseph Boever, 55, dead.

During the Sept. 14 interview, detectives asked Ravnsborg whether he wears glasses when he drives.

One of the detectives tells Ravnsborg that black-framed glasses were found split on his front passenger floorboard with a piece in the backseat, according to the video.

Ravnsborg said he does not wear glasses aside from sunglasses, according to the video. Investigators then move on to other questions.

During a follow-up interview Sept. 30, investigators again asked Ravnsborg about the glasses, informing him that they were Boever’s.

“So that means his face came through your windshield,” an investigator told Ravnsborg, who said he “wondered” about the glasses.

Ravnsborg looked down and denied seeing the glasses until they were brought to his attention, adding he thought there would be “blood” if Boever’s face did in fact come through.

“I did not see those glasses until you showed them to me.”

“His face was in your windshield, Jason,” the agent responded.

Ravnsborg was charged Feb. 18 with three misdemeanor charges for hitting and killing Boever, according to the Associated Press (AP). Each charge carries a fine up to $500 or 30 days of jail time.

Ravnsborg told police that he hit a deer while driving home from an event hosted by the South Dakota Republican Party in September. Police later found Boever’s body the morning after the crash.

A toxicology test taken about 15 hours after the crash showed there was no alcohol in Ravnsborg’s system. He also handed over his electronic devices which showed he was not on his phone at the time of the crash. (RELATED: Nurse Struck And Killed By Snowplow At NY Hospital)

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said that after viewing the material, she believes Ravnsborg should resign.

Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign. I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) February 23, 2021

Ravnsborg’s spokesperson Mike Deaver said the attorney general does not plan on resigning in a statement to CNN.

“At no time has this issue impeded his ability to do the work of the office. Instead, he has handled some of the largest settlements and legislative issues the state has ever been through.”

“As an attorney and a Lt. Colonel in the Army Reserves, AG Ravnsborg has fought for the rule of law and personal liberties and would hope that he is afforded the same right and courtesy.”