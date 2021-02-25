SURVEY: 38% Of Americans Would Give Up Sex In Return For Being Able To Travel

A decent amount of Americans would give up having sex if it meant they could travel again.

According to CNBC, a survey from Trivago found that 38% of people would not have sex for a year in return for being able to travel and 20% said they'd break up with their significant other.

To make things even crazier, 48% of people said they'd give up their job in return for being able to go places.

Do people not know that airports are up and operating right now? Sure, it’s not a normal experience during the coronavirus pandemic, but things are far from shutdown.

So, this isn’t even really a choice that has to be made. Guess what, folks? You can have sex and travel! It’s not a zero sum game.

As for quitting your job, how the hell are you supposed to pay for all the travel if you don’t have a job? Did nobody stop to think that through before answering?

As for me, I’ve traveled a bit since the pandemic started. Would I give up sex to keep doing it? Honestly, the women from my past would probably tell you that’d be a blessing. Props to me for admitting.

Luckily, I’m not in a position where this decision needs to be made because I can get on a plane and fly to Vegas for a few cold beers whenever I want to!

So, would you give up sex to travel? Let us know in the comments below!