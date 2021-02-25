Taylor Swift Countersues Theme Park For Playing Her Music

Musician Taylor Swift is now countersuing the Utah theme park that sued her in February over the use of her newest album name, Pitchfork reported.

TAS Rights Management, the company behind Swift’s trademarks and music rights, claimed the theme park, Evermore Park, continuously played Swift’s music “without authorization or license agreement,” according to letters obtained and published Wednesday by Pitchfork. The news of the countersuit was first reported by Rolling Stone.

“In the past, letters have been mailed to your attention along with licenses reflecting your music usage fee of $1,728.67 for the period of May, 2019 to December, 2019 only,” one letter said, according to Pitchfork. “This fee does not include all other unlicensed periods in which you were using music.” (RELATED: REPORT: Taylor Swift Sued By Theme Park Over Name Of Her Latest Album ‘Evermore’)

Evermore Park was reportedly sent two letters, one in August and another in September of 2019. Both letters informed the park of the copyrighted nature of the music the park was playing, Pitchfork reported.

“Love Story,” “You Belong With Me,” and “Bad Blood” were listed in the countersuit, according to the outlet.

Look, Swift is one of the best recording artists out there at this time. However, she does the pettiest stuff like this countersuit when people come at her. Instead of just figuring out how to settle matters, she always takes things one step further.

Maybe that’s what helps her continue to be great.

Swift has been involved in many lawsuits in the past. In 2019, she sued a man who had claimed she stole the name of his company for her gaming app. Swift was involved in a drawn-out legal battle over the use of lyrics in her 2014 hit “Shake It Off.” Swift has also entered the legal world for sexual harassment after she sued a DJ in 2015 for grabbing her butt.