Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s Upcoming Movie ‘Army of The Dead’

Netflix’s new movie “Army of the Dead” looks outrageously awesome.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer for Zach Snyder’s newest movie, fans are going to be in for one hell of a strange and fun ride. Give it a watch below.

I’m not even sure what I just watched, but I know I’m here for it. Say no more, friends. You can go ahead and count me in.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like an outstanding zombie film. Look no further than “World War Z” for proof of that fact.

Now, Netflix is bringing us a movie about heist in Vegas during a zombie apocalypse. Folks, what more could you possibly want?

Plus, the movie doesn’t look like it’s going to take itself too seriously, which is always a bonus. You have to go 100% serious like “World War Z” or not serious at all when it comes to zombie flicks.

If you try to stay in the middle, you’re 100% bound to fail.

Luckily, it looks like “Army of the Dead” has it figured out. You can check it out on Netflix May 21.