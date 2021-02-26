ABC Reportedly Adds Disclaimer Before ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Episode With Bachelor Host As He Deals With Accusations Of Racism

ABC added a disclaimer before airing a “Wheel Of Fortune” episode Thursday night that featured host Chris Harrison, Fox News reported.

It was not explained exactly why the disclaimer was added, but Harrison remains involved in controversy involving a “Bachelor” contestant who has been accused of engaging in racist behavior.

“This episode was previously recorded in December 2020,” the disclaimer said, Fox New reported. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Rachael Kirkconnell Tells Fans To Stop Defending Her After She Was Accused Of Racism)

Harrison has come under fire for defending “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after she was accused of past racist behavior. Harrison apologized for his comments and has since stepped away from his role as host of “The Bachelor” franchise.

Kirkconnell was accused of attending a plantation-themed party in college and engaging with content showing racist undertones. Kirkconnell has since apologized and asked fans to stop defending her.

“By excusing historical racism, I defended it,” Harrison said in his apology shared on Instagram. “I invoked the term ‘woke police,’ which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong.”

“The historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions,” he continued. “To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time.”