Access Clean Water Anywhere In The World With The LifeStraw Flex Filtration System

Someday you might find yourself in an emergency situation. Though there’s no way to predict the details of such a situation, there’s no reason you can’t be properly prepared. While many of us have first aid kits readily available in our homes if something were to go wrong, few of us go above and beyond when it comes to survival gear. That’s where this LifeStraw Flex Multi-Function Water Filter System enters the picture.

The LifeStraw Flex Multi-Function Water Filter System is rather simplistic in nature, but achieves big results! This soft-touch water bottle provides you with peace of mind. Whether you’re traveling abroad, going on a camping trip, hiking, or in an emergency situation, this water filtration system has two parts. The microbiological filter filters more than 500 gallons of water. That’s more than a year’s supply of water for a single person. The second part of the filtration system, the carbon filter, is replaceable after every 25 gallons, or every three months. All in all, this reliable product will provide you with an abundance of clean water in dire situations!

The LifeStraw Flex also removes harmful bacteria from any water source such as Salmonella, E.Coli, and Giardia. It also eliminates heavy chemicals and metals like lead.

Customers absolutely rave about this product. With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 800 people, listen to what some customers have to say about their purchase:

“I’m a hiker and traveler and have used Lifestraws in the past but this product is a game-changer. The Flex is small and lightweight and easy to travel with. The ability to squeeze water out of the filter allows you to fill up a pot in the backcountry or to brush your teeth.”

“I rarely leave reviews because I always forget, but I had to leave one for this product. I was shocked at how good the tap water I drank with it tasted. The water in my city has lots of chlorine in it and tastes gross. Not many people here actually drink it. This filter made the water taste pure. It works better than the Brita pitcher. I plan on buying another one. in a foreign country with questionable tap water. It’s my new travel companion!”

“Water ran out, only source a rain puddle likely with wild pony poop – tasted great! Since the bladder is separate the straw stayed clean. When I later found a spring, the water tasted the same. It is hard to suck water through the filter when you’re somewhat breathless while hiking, squeezing the bladder assists. I have never gotten sick from this, even mildly, so the filter seems perfect.”

