American Airlines Pilot Claims His Plane Was Buzzed By ‘A Cruise Missile Type Of Thing’

An American Airlines pilot recently had a very strange encounter in the sky.

According to The Drive, American Airlines Flight 2292 was flying over New Mexico this past Sunday when an unidentified object buzzed the plane. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In cockpit audio from one of the pilots, the object is described as a “long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing.” You can listen to the audio below.

After the incident, American Airlines provided The Drive with the following statement about the situation:

Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21. For any additional questions on this, we encourage you to reach out to the FBI.

Well, what are we all thinking about this situation, folks? I’m not going to start talking about aliens like some people might, but it’s 100% worth noting that this is not a one off incident.

In fact, U.S. Navy fighter jet pilots have also had very similar encounters with flying objects that look like a “long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing.”

All I’ll say is this, I can’t imagine what would happen if I was on a plane and something resembling a cruise missile flew over it.

To say that it would terrify me would probably be the understatement of the year. When trained pros in the military see these objects, they go wild.

I can’t imagine what civilians would do.

The internet is also absolutely eating this situation up. Just Google American Airlines Flight 2292 if you want to see how many outlets are reporting on this situation.

It’s a wild and fascinating situation.

Hopefully, the FBI gets to the bottom of whatever it was in the sky over New Mexico this past Sunday. I need to know!

H/T: Barstool Sports