Baker Mayfield Named The Best College Quarterback Of The 2000s

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was apparently the best college passer over the past two decades.

ESPN recently ranked the top quarterbacks of the 2000s, and Mayfield came in the top spot. He started his career and Texas Tech before finishing it at Oklahoma as a Heisman winner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I 100% disagree with naming Mayfield the best quarterback at the college level in the past 20 years. Why? It’s pretty simple.

Every quarterback we’ve seen in Oklahoma’s offense puts up gaudy stats. In fact, the two men who followed Mayfield – Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts – both also put up huge numbers.

Murray even won the Heisman. So, the stats alone don’t really get the job done.

I would take Cam Newton, Vince Young and Joe Burrow all over Mayfield without a second of hesitation. All three of them elevated their programs, won national titles and haven’t had their success replicated since leaving.

Kyler Murray was the very next guy after Mayfield, and he literally won the Heisman and made the playoff.

Was Baker Mayfield an outstanding college quarterback? Without a doubt, but the idea he was the greatest in the past 20 years just isn’t true.

There are multiple guys I’d take over him without hesitation.