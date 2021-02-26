Caretaker At Senior Living Facility Arrested For Allegedly Raping 87-Year-Old Woman With Dementia

A 33-year-old caretaker at the Sunflower Gardens Senior Living Facility in Santa Ana, California, was arrested on suspicion of raping an 87-year-old female resident, according to police.

Juan Sandoval, the suspected caretaker who worked at the facility for three years, allegedly met the woman as she walked down a hallway, took her into a bedroom, and sexually assaulted her, according to a press release from the Santa Ana Police Department.

The victim suffers from dementia. Sandoval reportedly left the bedroom door open and another caretaker walked by the room and interrupted the sexual assault, after which the suspect got dressed and the incident was reported to a supervisor, according to the press release. (RELATED: 95-Year-Old Assisted Living Home Resident Arrested After Fatally Shooting Employee To Stop Thefts)

SAPD DETECTIVES ARREST CARETAKER FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT https://t.co/1czTmvgPim — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) February 26, 2021

Santa Ana Police Special Crimes Detectives arrived at the facility and arrested Sandoval, who was booked on charges of rape, elder abuse, and kidnapping with intent to commit rape. The detectives also interviewed over 40 residents at the facility and did not find any additional victims. However, the police believe there could be more victims and will continue investigating, according to the press release.

Sandoval is being held at the Orange County Jail and his bail was set at $1,000,000.