CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 350 UPDATE: Welcome To The Week From Hell

It’s day 350 of the war against coronavirus, and this week has been nothing short of an absolute disaster.

Early Tuesday morning, I woke up expecting to have another day of domination. See, I attack every day like my helicopter just touched down in Abbottabad and it’s time to kill some terrorists. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately, I woke up to find out that my water heater had burst, there was a degree of flooding in the basement and the race to save the building was one.

As I’ve often said, nobody asks to be a hero. It just sometimes works out that way.

In case you think I’m making up the extent of this situation, not only did I not have hot water, I had no water at all.

For reasons that don’t make a ton of sense to me, I had to kill water to the entire house. Did I survive? Yes. Did I enjoy having to do everything with strictly bottled water? No.

Yet, I didn’t complain. I thought about the men in Bastogne who also didn’t have run water and still managed to beat back the German army.

To make matters worse, all this happened right while I’m in the middle of trying to buy a new home. So, on one hand, I have a blasted water heater causing major problems, and on the other hand, I have to juggle a ton of stuff for the new place.

As a friend pointed out, buying a home is a lot harder than buying a case of Busch Light, which I honestly didn’t know.

I figured you simply write a check, grab your stuff and move in. Turns out, that’s not really the case! Luckily, I’m surrounded by some outstanding experts who have done their best to make the situation as painless as possible.

So, I’m out here trying to win a war against an invisible enemy, buy a place and my basement got wrecked. Yeah, I think it’s safe to say things aren’t exactly going well right now.

Having said that, it’s all about how we respond in life that matters. I could have fled to a safe haven (my girlfriend’s place), but I chose to stay back and fight to save the property.

You don’t have to call me a hero. That’ll be for the history books to decide. All I know is that when faced with utter disaster, I didn’t retreat. I simply threw some beer in the fridge, armed up and attacked the problem.

So, in case you were wondering, I 100% plan on hammering beers this weekend. I think I’ve earned at least a dozen light beers.

So, gentlemen, let’s get after it.