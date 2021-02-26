CPAC Crowd Surrounds Jim Acosta, Starts Chanting ‘CNN Sucks!’

CNN’s Jim Acosta arrived at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday and was quickly surrounded and heckled by attendees.

CPAC is taking place in Orlando, Florida and will feature various speakers, including former President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg News’ William Turton tweeted about the scene on Friday and noted that Acosta was loudly heckled by the crowd as he walked through the building.

“CNN sucks! CNN sucks! CNN sucks!” the crowd repeatedly chanted as Acosta slowly made his way through.

WATCH:

The crowd surrounding CNN’s Jim Acosta begins to chant “CNN sucks!” #CPAC pic.twitter.com/2PliJ5e7mg — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021

Amid the chanting, Acosta stopped to take a selfie with one attendee. He also answered some questions as he walked through the crowd, with conservative activist Kaitlin Bennett asking if he disavows “the rioters and murders.”

“I disavow all violence, for sure. No question,” Acosta replied.

Acosta worked as CNN’s White House correspondent amid the Trump administration and became well-known, in part for his consistent swipes at the president and administration. Acosta’s press credentials were briefly revoked by the White House in 2018, prompting a lawsuit from CNN.

When President Joe Biden began his tenure, CNN announced that Acosta would become a weekend anchor for the network. (RELATED: Here’s The Type Of Media Coverage You Can Expect For The Next 4 Years)