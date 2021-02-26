Democratic Congressman Calls Out Biden’s Airstrikes In Syria

Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna called out President Joe Biden for ordering an airstrike targeting two Iranian-backed militia groups, saying their party ran on ending wars, not starting conflicts.

Khanna sent out a tweet Friday morning criticizing the decision to move forward with the airstrike without Congressional authorization.

“We ran on ending wars, not escalating conflicts in the Middle East. Our foreign policy needs to be rooted in diplomacy & the rule of law, not retaliatory air strikes without Congressional authorization,” Khanna said in his tweet.

There was reportedly one Iraq militia member killed and several others were injured. The strikes targeted facilities of Kataib Hezbollah, also known as the Hezbollah Brigade, near the Syrian border. Trucks transporting weapons to the militias supported by Iran near Boukamal were reportedly hit. (RELATED: At Least 1 Dead And Several Injured In US Airstrike On Iraqi Militia Group)

Past tweets from Vice President Kamala Harris, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and other Democrats were critical of former President Donald Trump’s approval of airstrikes in Syria.