Emma Watson Is Not Retiring From Acting, Manager Says

Actress Emma Watson is not retiring from her acting career, her manager confirmed to Entertainment Weekly on Thursday.

Watson’s manager settled the matter after the “Harry Potter” star began trending following an article published by the Daily Mail. The article claimed Watson had given up on acting.

#EmmaWatson fans rejoice! The actress is not retiring from acting like previously reportedhttps://t.co/4JgEdcYjkd — ET Canada (@ETCanada) February 25, 2021

“Emma Watson has gone ‘dormant’ according to her agent,” the outlet reported at the time. “That appears to be movie-speak for she’s ‘given up acting.'” (RELATED: Emma Watson’s Acting Career Is ‘Dormant,’ She Won’t Take New Roles)

Watson’s manager Jason Weinberg soothed scared fans with another statement.

“Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t,” Weinberg confirmed to Entertainment Weekly on Thursday.

Watson has been out of the spotlight recently. Her last major screen appearance was in 2019 with the premiere of “Little Women.” She killed her role as Meg March in the classic adaptation.

I’m glad Watson is still in the game. Obviously, everyone fell in love with her when she starred in “Harry Potter.” But since then she has had some amazing roles, proving her worth as an actress.

Watson has also been a positive role model for girls who want to be independent. In 2019, she made news for coining the term “self-partnered” when talking about her love life.

“I literally said it as a throwaway comment, thinking it would go no further,” Watson said of the phrase at the time. “And then I woke up the next morning and my phone’s blowing up and I don’t know why and it’s all my friends messaging me being like, ‘Self-partnered?’ This thing’s gone crazy.”