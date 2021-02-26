Grandma Destroys A Man Who Steals Her Bag In Awesome Viral Video

One man picked the wrong grandma to mess with in a viral video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by The Sun, a man could be seen running off with a white bag in his hands, and an older woman was in hot pursuit.

In a takedown that would make Dana White smile, the grandma took the guy to the ground, wrestled him for her bag back and managed to get the job done.

Fierce grandma chases and tackles bag-snatcher to the ground pic.twitter.com/rQ7Zhd9QD1 — The Sun (@TheSun) February 25, 2021

This is one of the coolest videos that we've seen in a long time. In terms of viral videos involving fights, this one is great.

Now, is the wildest takedown? No, but the fact it's a grandma is outstanding.

Outside of the fact this guy should already feel shame for robbing an older woman, you should just retire from a life of crime if a grandma takes you out.

If you can’t even successfully outrun an older lady, then you have no shot at being a great criminal. These are the facts!

Congrats to this lady for giving us one of the best moments we’ve seen on the internet in a long time.