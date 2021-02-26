‘How Racist Is That?’: Larry Elder Slams Obama For Saying ‘White Resistance’ Blocked Slavery Reparations

Broadcaster Larry Elder asked Friday “how racist is that” for former President Barack Obama to say he didn’t push for slavery reparations because of “white resistance.”

During a podcast with Springsteen, “Renegades: Born in the USA,” Obama said that he believes reparations are “justified.”(RELATED: Biden Supports Slavery Reparations Study, Wants Immediate Action On ‘Institutional Racism’)

“Are reparations justified? The answer is yes, the politics of white resistance and resentment made the prospect of actually proposing any kind of coherent meaningful reparation’s program, not only a non-starter but potentially counterproductive,” Obama said.

WATCH:

Elder defined reparations as “the extraction of money from people who were never slave owners to be given to people who were never slaves,” during the interview.

“Four years ago, Obama pretty much said that, he said it would be impractical, divisive and what about the people who felt they never had anything to do with slaves. Fast-forward, now he tells Bruce Springsteen that reparations are justified — and they are justified to the slaves themselves,” he continued.

“Slavery ended over a century and a half ago. Good luck finding slaves right now and their legal owners. It is absolutely ridiculous.”

Elder also said he finds Obama “to be a particularly bizarre vessel to carry the message. This is a biracial man whose dad is from Kenya, mom is from Kansas, her family owned slaves … Does Obama cut a check or does he get a check?” he asked.

The broadcaster noted that “there are no slave owners right now” and it would be “just so divisive” to try to figure who owes and whom is owed money. Elder suggested that Obama is only raising the issue of reparations now because “he wants to remain relevant” and has been left behind by the more radical elements in the Democratic Party like “the squad.”

“He has to step up and grab these ridiculous, divisive issues that four years ago he thought were pretty dumb and they were then and they are now.”(RELATED: Joe Biden Has Endorsed Segregation, Calling It ‘Black Pride’)

“Obama said that the reason he didn’t propose it is because he felt it would be met with ‘white resistance.’ How racist is that?” Elder asked “Fox & Friends.”

“If I’m white and I oppose reparations on moral, practical or legal grounds I’m engaging in white resistance? And Bruce Springsteen … was not even self-aware enough to be insulted by that.”

Those demanding reparations say the descendants of slaves deserve financial compensation for the the unjust institution of slavery that kept millions of black Americans in bondage until the end of the Civil War.

Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have indicated they they support the concept of reparations for black Americans but have not said how exactly that should be achieved.