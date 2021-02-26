Jill Biden Rocks Gorgeous Green Jacket And Black Boots Combo For Trip To Houston

Jill Biden rocked a gorgeous green jacket and black boots combo for her Friday trip to Houston, Texas.

The first lady looked terrific in the emerald green long sleeve jacket and black jeans as she joined President Joe Biden on the south lawn at the White House ahead of a trip to Houston to see the damages from a winter snowstorm that hit the area. (RELATED: Beyonce’s Foundation Teams Up With Adidas To Offer Financial Assistance To Those In Texas Affected By Winter Storm)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a black t-shirt and black knee-high boots.

During the trip, FLOTUS and POTUS were expected to visit the Houston Food Bank to “package food and water for the local community,” per a White House press release. (RELATED: Houston Furniture Store Opens Its Doors For Shelter After Deadly Winter Storm)

The release also noted that the first lady and president will also take a tour of the food bank and and meet with many of the volunteers.