‘He Is The Leader Of Our Party’: Jim Jordan Dismisses ‘A Handful Of People’ In GOP Who Oppose Trump

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said Friday that former President Donald Trump remains the leader of the Republican Party despite “a handful of people” in the GOP who want him gone.

“He is the leader of our party,” Jordan told Fox News’ “America’s Report.” “I don’t care what a handful of people have to say.”

Trump is expected to address the influential Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 28 in what will be his first major public appearance since his presidential term ended.

Jordan went on to say that Trump does not have to prove anything during his speech Sunday. “I don’t think he has to show that he has support, ’cause I think everybody knows that he does. I don’t think he has to show that he is in control of the party, because everyone knows he’s the leader of the party,” he said. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Believe In Cancel Culture’: Rep. McCarthy Responds To Liz Cheney Questioning Trump Speaking At CPAC)

The congressman said he welcomed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s pledge to support the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. “We all know that if President Trump gets in a primary campaign, he’s going to win … but I am supporting President Trump.”

Jordan also called Trump “the best president any of us have had in our lifetime.”

“The American people know he came here to take on the swamp and he did,” Jordan explained. “That’s why they so appreciate him. That’s why there’s the energy behind President Trump.”

In a Wednesday press conference, Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney questioned whether the former president should be speaking at CPAC and said Trump should retire from politics. (RELATED: ‘He Did Tell You So’: Lara Trump Says Donald Trump’s CPAC Speech Will Be About How He Warned America About Joe Biden)

“That’s up to CPAC. I’ve been clear in my views about President Trump and the extent to which, following Jan. 6, I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country,” Cheney said.