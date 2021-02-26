Entertainment

Los Angeles Police Release Description Of Suspects That Allegedly Shot Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
The Los Angeles Police Department released a description Thursday night of the suspects that allegedly shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker while he was walking her dogs.

“Suspect-1 is described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, blond dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” the press release said.

“Suspect-2 is further described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, wearing dark clothing,” the release continued. (RELATED: Lady Gaga’s Dogs Stolen After Dog Walker Shot, Police Say)

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen Wednesday night during a walk down Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood, according to the press release. The dog walker was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition as of Thursday, according to a report published by the New York Post.

Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for any information regarding the shooter and stolen dogs, according to People magazine. Anyone with information should email KojiandGustav@gmail.com, the representative told the outlet.

Lady Gaga adopted Koji with her then-fiancé Taylor Kinney in 2015. She later added Gustav to the family in 2016.