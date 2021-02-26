Man Arrested After Racking Up 31 Felonies In Armed Robbery Crime Spree

A Las Vegas man was arrested and charged with dozens of felonies for his alleged involvement in 11 robberies within the valley area in recent weeks.

Las Vegas police arrested 30-year-old Geovani Baltadano on Friday morning and charged him with 31 felonies including burglary and robbery with a deadly weapon in a string of robberies over the last few weeks, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Balatando also faces one charge of Grand Larceny of a motor vehicle in addition to his burglary charges, NBC3 reported.

Baltadano, who was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday, is accused of committing 11 robberies, starting with a Jan. 22 robbery near Eastern and Stewart https://t.co/h2PRH93Emv — KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) February 26, 2021

Balatando was arrested following a robbery at East Charleston Boulevard on Feb. 7, the Review-Journal reported. The suspect, who is alleged to be Balatando, pulled out a weapon before demanding money and then fleeing the premises. (RELATED: Burglars Busted After Leaving Footprints In Snow)

Police have also accused Balatando of a Jan. 22 robbery near Eastern and Stewart Avenues in addition to the Feb. 7 robbery, NBC3 reported. No other details have been released regarding his other alleged robberies.

On February 7, 2021, at approximately 4:32 p.m., the subject shown above entered a business in the 4900 block of East Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas, Nevada and committed an Armed Robbery. Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. pic.twitter.com/pgDTzXeswg — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 19, 2021

Balatando was booked into the Clark County Detention Center following his arrest, KVVU reported. He is expected to appear in Justice Court on Tuesday for a status check surrounding his case.

The United States has seen a large spike in crime following last summer’s protests and riots directed largely at police following the death of George Floyd. While homicides increased significantly, robbery rates declined by nine percent, while burglaries declined by seven percent.