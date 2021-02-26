PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Get A Huge Tournament Boost With A Saturday Win Over Illinois

Wisconsin needs to find a way Saturday to beat Illinois.

At the moment, the Badgers are 16-8, have okay tournament position, but we're still far away from where we all want to be.

Illinois is one of the best teams in America, and they’re loaded with talent. A win Saturday over the Fighting Illini would go a very long way for the Badgers when it comes to tournament seeding.

As we all know, Illinois took it to the Badgers earlier in the season. We looked terrible against them, and they just dominated us athletically.

There’s no excuse for how bad we looked in that game against the Fighting Illini.

Now, we get a shot at redemption. Seeing as how Kofi Cockburn ate us alive last time, it might be wise for Greg Gard to draw something up to stop him.

That guy is an absolute monster at the rim. If we can’t go chest-to-chest with him, then we have to figure out a way to make sure he can’t even touch the damn ball.

Of our remaining games, Illinois this Saturday is by far the biggest opportunity. We still play Iowa, but I’d rather take it to Illinois.

Let’s find a way to get the job done and jump up a spot or two in the seeding.

You can catch the game at 2:00 EST on ESPN!