‘This Is Toxic’: Prince Harry Says British Media’s Behavior Led To Him Leaving Royal Role

Prince Harry pointed to the British media as one of the reasons for “stepping back” from his royal role.

Harry claimed the press was “destroying [his] mental health” during an interview Thursday with James Corden.

WATCH:

“It was never walking away — it was stepping back, rather than stepping down,” Prince Harry told Corden. “It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, ‘This is toxic.'” (RELATED: Prince William Reportedly Thinks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Behavior Was ‘Insulting’ And ‘Disrespectful’)

“So I did what any husband and what any father would do, is like, I need to get my family out of here,” Prince Harry continued.

Prince Harry claimed the couple didn’t “walk away” from their royal roles.

“But we never walked away,” Prince Harry told Corden. “And as far as I’m concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away. I will always be contributing, but my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world, it’s going to be the same thing.”

Queen Elizabeth II confirmed the couple would not return to their roles with the royal family earlier this month.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” the statement said.

Prince Harry and Markle confirmed the news with their own statement.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role,” a statement said, as previously reported. “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Markle and Prince Harry first stepped away from their royal roles in January of 2020.